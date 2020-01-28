A nuisance 999 call led to a prison sentence for a Letterston pensioner.

Beryl Billington, of St Davids Road, was due to appear before Haverfordwest magistrates via video link on Tuesday, January 21.

Billington, 82, was previously found guilty, following a trial held in her absence, of breaching a criminal behaviour order by calling 999 and requesting police assistance when there was not a genuine emergency.

She was also convicted of two charges of failing to surrender to court while on bail.

Billington, who had been remanded at Eastwood Park prison for two weeks, declined to leave her cell to appear before the bench via the live link, stating that she felt unwell on Tuesday.

The case was adjourned until the following day, and arrangements were made for her to be transported to the court, but Billington was sentenced in her absence when she failed to appear.

The court previously heard that Billington called the police on October 30, and stated a man had attacked her. She then claimed the man had broken her arm and conned her out of money.

Magistrates activated Billington’s four-week suspended sentence and imposed a 12-month community order with a 20-day rehabilitation activity.

She was ordered to pay £810 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said a heath and social care assessment should be undertaken ‘as a matter of urgency'.