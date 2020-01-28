TRIBUTES have been paid to a Hook schoolboy following his sudden death, with a fundraising campaign raising nearly £9,000 to date.

Haverfordwest High VC School pupil Jai Palermo, aged 13, passed away on Thursday, January 23.

An online Facebook fundraising campaign by Simon Henton said: “I’m raising money to lighten the load on the parents and family of Jai, who tragically passed away… and left all his family and friends heartbroken who loved him so much and will miss unconditionally.

“He was such a kind caring young boy, loving to his sisters, and made such an impression on everyone he met.

“This will just help and take a small bit of stress off the family at this distressing time.

“From myself, and family, and everyone who knew you Jai, rest in peace boy.”

The online fundraiser may be seen here.

A letter was sent out to parents and carers at the school by headteacher Jane Harries following Jai's death: “Our thoughts are with the pupil’s family at this difficult time, and the whole school community sends them our sincerest sympathy and support.”

Paul Lucas, chairman of the governing body at Haverfordwest High VC School, said: “The governors are shocked at the tragic loss of this young student.

“The family are in our thoughts at this very sad time.”

Headteacher, Jane Harries, said she and the staff were saddened by the news and send their heartfelt condolences to the family.

“We are supporting the pupils and general school community at this very difficult time” she added.

Dyfed-Powys Police is not treating the circumstances surrounding Jai's death as suspicious.

“Next of kin have been advised and are being supported.”

Jai's funeral, organised by Tom Newing & Sons Ltd Funeral Directors, will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11.30am at Steynton Church in Milford Haven.

This will be followed by burial, also at Steynton Church, and a get-together to celebrate Jai's life at the Hook Sports & Social Club.

Tom Newing & Sons said it was hoped the get-together would celebrate Jai's life and interests: “You are welcome to wear anything you feel comfortable in; as most of his friends know he loved Rick & Morty, PewDiePie, so any merchandise or something similar you are welcome to wear.

“There will be family flowers only; donations in lieu of flowers to Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity, Europa House, 115 Charles Street, Milford Haven, SA73 2HW.

"All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons, Funeral Directors, Milford Haven, Telephone (01646) 693180."