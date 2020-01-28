Concerns were raised when a lorry driver invited a young boy to stay in his cab.

David Sydney Goulstone, who lives on a boat, but gave his address as care of Herbert Street, Northampton, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court from custody on Wednesday, January 22.

He pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual offences prevention order made by a Portsmouth court in June 2014.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said Goulstone, 48, was delivering flowers to a local caravan park when he approached a child aged under 13 in Manorbier on April 18.

“He went to the pub area where families were sitting. He approached a young boy who was playing pool and initially was leaning over him. His behaviour was inappropriate.”

When the youngster went to the toilet, accompanied by an older child, Goulstone restricted their path when they came out.

He then asked the young boy if he wanted to sleep in his lorry cab.

Miss Vaughan said: “The child was upset and distressed, and there was concern from family members.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Goulstone had been unable to attend his court hearing the previous day due to money and transport issues, but had handed himself into his nearest police station when a warrant was issued.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Goulstone will next appear at Swansea crown court on February 7.

He was released on unconditional bail.