Six Pembrokeshire people are celebrating today after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Ryelands Place, Kilgetty neighbours netted the windfall when SA68 0UX was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today (Tuesday).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her congratulations to the winners. She said: “What a lovely surprise for our winners! I’m thrilled for them and I hope they go out and treat themselves with their winnings.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts which have received over £11.3 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The Wildlife Trusts look after more than 2,300 nature reserves and operate more than 100 visitor and education centres across the country. The Trusts work to make life better for wildlife, people and future generations.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding now.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk