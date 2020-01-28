MILFORD Haven Town Council has given its objection to plans to build a 100-bed hotel on Milford Waterfront.

The application has caused much controversy in the town and at a meeting of the council on Monday night (Jan 27), Mayor Terry Davies said he had had numerous requests to try and get it refused.

Cllr Turner said: “We look forward to the development of the marina and the town desperately needs quality beds, but we have been contacted by a number of representatives from the Lower Priory area who are concerned about the impact on flooding.

“The sewage waste from this development, the change to the water, unless the Port Authority addresses the culverts in the area, this must be a risk to increased flooding.”

Pembrokeshire County Council is currently looking at a survey of the area and councillors said they would need to see the results of that before deciding.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett said: “It is clear from the representation from the communities affected by the floods in 2018, they are still awaiting answers and actions from Pembrokeshire County Council to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.

“Whilst no action is being taken, I don’t see how we can support anything that might raise water levels and I suggest we need to delay this as long as possible.

“There is no reference in the report to the flooding in 2018 so how can we support an application that has faulty information.”

Cllr Turner proposed that the town council object to the application on health and safety grounds.

Cllr Sinnett added that because of the controversial nature of the application, he would be strongly suggesting the application go before the council’s planning committee.

He said that would also gives members of the community the opportunity to voice their concerns.

Councillors voted unanimously to object to the application.