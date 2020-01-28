An arrested women threatened to use her kickboxing skills on police officers who tried to take her hair-bobble.

Naomi Jones, of Strand Crescent, Holywell, Flintshire, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker by beating when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, January 21.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Jones, 41, was in the process of being booked into custody at Haverfordwest police station for an unrelated matter on December 30.

She made threats to kill herself and officers asked her to remove her hair-bobble.

Jones replied: “If you remove my bobble you will have a tap. I’m a kickboxer. Take the cuffs off me and I will give you a fair chance.”

She resisted violently when the officer attempted to take the hair fastening, and kicked out at her while on the floor.

Jones laughed when a kick connected with the officer’s cheek bone.

When interviewed she stated she could not remember the incident, but did not strike the officer on purpose.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said Jones was taken to the station after being found passed-out on the floor and was in a ‘very groggy state’.

“She accepted that she struggled and kicked out.”

Mr Kelleher added that Jones, a van driver, had not taken part in kickboxing for years.

“But, in alcohol, that’s what came out.”

“She has little recollection of what happened. Through me she wants to apologise. After the incident she apologised to the officer concerned.”

The court heard that Jones was subject to a conditional discharge following a previous incident in a police cell.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and a 10-day rehabilitation activity.

Jones was ordered to pay £275 in costs, compensation and a surcharge.