Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing 15-year-old boy.



Elis Rudkin was reported missing from Haverfordwest earlier today.

Elis is described as having brown hair with a long fringe and wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jeans and black trainers

Anyone who has any information on Elis' whereabouts is asked phone the police on 101 and quote message 238 of 28.01.20.