A heavy goods vehicle completely demolished a bench and damaged two houses in St Florence yesterday (Tuesday, January 28).

A local woman, who asked not to be named, said the driver had reversed up the road before his vehicle rolled down the hill over the bench.

She said: "It's ridiculous the amount of lorries sat navs taking these massive HGVs down narrow village lane as they can't get around the tight bend on the one-way road just past the Sun Inn.

"Every week buses and lorries get stuck on the bend or collide with the houses. It's not long before someone gets seriously injured or killed."

She added: "The impact ripped the HGVs metal sidestep in half.

"Neighbours there said it's nearly every day a lorry or bus gets stuck then has to reverse and drive the wrong way up the road.

"Lucky no one was walking as the driver reversed up the road and it rolled down the hill over the bench. There needs to be signs up saying not suitable for HGVs."

A police spokesperson said: "We had a call at 11.30am that a lorry had collided into a house. It was all sorted within the hour."