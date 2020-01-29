A physiotherapist has denied sexually assaulting a woman at Withybush Hospital.

Judha David Samson-Manuel, of Finch Close, Haverfordwest, is alleged to have touched a woman in a sexual way without her consent in Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, in April 2018.

Samson-Manuel, 41, entered a not guilty plea when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 28.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Samson-Manuel will next appear at Swansea crown court on February 21.

He was released on unconditional bail.

An interim order was placed on Samson-Manuel by the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service on January 21.

The order placed interim conditions, including prohibiting Samson-Manuel from undertaking any clinical duties involving direct contact with patients and from working alone with female colleagues.

A Hywel Dda Health Board spokesman said: “The Health Board is unable to comment on active legal proceedings involving a member of staff.”