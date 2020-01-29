A TWO vehicle crash closed a Milford Haven road for over an hour yesterday evening (Tuesday, January 28).

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that there were no injuries in the crash.

A police spokesperson said: "Dyfed-Powys Police was called to Steynton Road, Milford Haven, at 4.45pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 28) following a road traffic collision.

"Two cars were involved, a Renault and a Jaguar. No-one was injured.

"The road was blocked and was closed by officers while awaiting recovery. Road re-opened at 5.50pm."