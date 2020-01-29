FIRST Letterston Brownies and 1st Letterston Guides have raised a brilliant £2245 for the Belle's Story charity.

The girls presented the money to representatives form the charity, including Belle's mum Stella, on Friday, January 24.

The girls took part in three events to raise money: a fun evening, a sponsored moonwalk and Bobs for Belle; a sponsored haircut and supper evening.

Belle was a Brownie and Guide in Letterston before she lost her battle with interstitial lung disease in April last year, while on the waiting list for a double lung transplant.

In June The Girlguiding Awards Committee posthumously awarded Belle the Guiding Star award, the highest award a girl guide can be given.

They felt that she embodied the ethos of guiding; inspiring others, giving back to her community and raising awareness about organ donation.

The money raised will go to charities and organisations that supported Belle and her family and provide support to children with life-limiting illnesses.

They include; Puffin Ward, Withybush Hospital; Noah's Ark Children's Hospital, Cardiff; Great Ormond Street Heart and Lungs; Ty Hafan Children's Hospice and Make A Wish.

"Many thanks to everyone who supported us by either donating to our supper, raffle prizes and sponsoring the girls," said Carys James, Brown Owl with 1st Letterston Brownies. "It is much appreciated."

Belle's mum, Stella, added:

"It is such a huge amount of money - I was completely overwhelmed. But it was wonderful seeing all Belle's friends and hearing all about the events they had organised in memory of Belle."