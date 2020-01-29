One man was left requiring hospital treatment and another suffered cuts and bruises following an assault on Saturday morning.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to the two assaults which occurred on Main Street, Pembroke between 2am and 3am on Saturday morning, January 25.

A police spokesperson said: "A 31-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.

"He appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court this morning and has been remanded to appear at Swansea Crown Court on February 28."

She added: "One male was taken to hospital for treatment.

"One male received cuts and bruises and did not require hospital treatment."

DC Jamie Hughes said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time specified and may have witnessed the incidents to come forward.

"While we have arrested someone is it important that we gather as much information as possible.”

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, by calling 101, or online at: bit.ly/DPPReportOnline, or by email at: contactcentre@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DPP/1486/25/01/2020/02/C