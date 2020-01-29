BABIES in Glangwili's special care baby unit will benefit from bright and beautiful hats, cardigans and blankets thanks to St Davids businesswoman Katy Mascall and her team of volunteers.

Katy, founder of Big Mommas Knits, and her supporters have donated hand crafted, colourful knitwear for special care babies in the unit.

Last September Katy put out an appeal for donations of wool and time to create the tiny deigns for premature babies.

She and four other knitters made dozens of items which were packaged up and delivered by Katy to Glangwili's SCBU.

Katy's gofundme page contributed to the costs of the project.

On the page she says there are many benefits from knitting especially for mental health, for those who are housebound, in care or who have health issues which make it difficult to be around other people.

"The beauty of this skill is that it can be done by anyone, anywhere," she wrote.

"At Big Mommas Knits we wanted to start putting together local projects to not only help people who are housebound, but also people in need," she said.

"A special thank you to Iza Houston and Jose Lawton who made tonnes of gorgeous preemie baby hats, cardigans and blankets

"Two other ladies wish to remain anonymous but were very pleased to be involved. Thank you."

Tara Nickerson, Hywel Dda UHB - community and events fundraising officer added:

"Huge thanks to Katy Mascall from Pembrokeshire and all her supporters at Big Mommas Knits for their generous donation of gorgeous knitwear for the Special Care Baby Unit at Glangwili Hospital.

"Katy and her team have created bright and colourful baby hats, cardigans and blankets as gifts for babies using the unit. Thank you for your generous donations."