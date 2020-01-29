A scrap-dealer’s poorly secured load cost him £265 and penalty points.

Sean Wayne Boswell, of Castle Quarry, Long Mains, Monkton, represented himself when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 21.

Boswell, 27, pleaded guilty to using a vehicle which presented a danger of injury because of the way its load was secured.

The court heard that Boswell held a van down with the arm of a crane and a ratchet strap on top of other scrap items on the back of his Iveco Ford truck on the A478 at Bridell on June 24.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said: “This issue is he was in breach of quite a number of health and safety guidelines.”

The court heard the crane was not to be used to pin down the scrap on the lorry bed, and should have been locked in the closed position.

The tyres on the van should have been deflated or the wheels removed, and an additional strap should have been used to secure the vehicle so its rear end could not swing out.

“The whole thing is higher than recommended in the guidance, on top of the other things. There is nothing stopping it from moving from side to side, because it is higher than the panels of the van.”

Mr Pritchard-Jones added Boswell had nine points on his licence at the time of the offence, but this had since reduced to three.

Boswell, a scrap dealer and gardener, said: “I was asked to take the vehicle off, which I did. I could not see a problem with the way it was strapped down. It was a hydraulic crane, it was not going anywhere.”

“I need my licence to provide for my family. My licence is my job.”

The father-of-two added: “I feel it was safe on the truck. They let me drive on for a mile before I took the van off.”

Magistrates fined Boswell £150 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Three penalty-points were added to his licence.