A Solva potter was nearly three times the drink-drive limit when police caught him in his car two days in a row.

Colin Michael Jacobs, of Main Street, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 21.

Jacobs, 68, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and being in charge of a vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Jacobs was seen driving his Peugeot 307 on the A470 at Solva at 1.40pm on January 3.

He was arrested after being found to have 97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

The following day Jacobs appeared drunk while in Solva car park trying to find his car at 3.20pm.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “When the police arrived he was sitting in his vehicle.

“He was arrested for being drunk in charge and there was a suspicion he would have driven off if the police had not stopped him.”

Jacobs, a potter, gave a reading of 96mg in breath, almost identical to the previous day.

Probation officer Julie Norman told the bench Jacobs suffered from ‘significant health issues’, and self-medicated with alcohol in addition to his prescription.

David Elvy, defending, said: “The key thing with addressing alcohol issues is that the person needs to agree to that in the first instance.”

Magistrates ordered Jacobs to pay £437 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 28 months.