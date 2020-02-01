AN EXPERIENCE of life in the divided city of Cold War Berlin was one of the highlights of the Rotary Club of Pembroke’s recent talk.

Nick Makin was the guest speaker at the recent evening meeting of the Rotary Club of Pembroke.

He gave a presentation on his experiences of being a young artillery officer in Berlin during a 12-month posting before unification and the collapse of the Berlin Wall.

He talked about how the divided city came about, what life was like living within Berlin and the type of training he and his soldiers conducted.

Nick is currently the school business manager at Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School.

He served a full career in the Army as an artillery officer, leaving after 34 years in June 2018 in the rank of colonel. He has conducted operational tours in Northern Ireland, Iraq, Afghanistan and with the United Nations; he was awarded the OBE in 2014.

President Gavin Lloyd thanked him for a most interesting presentation, and the evening was arranged by Rotarian Malcolm Lowless.