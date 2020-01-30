EMERGENCY services were called to the Pentregalar area, just outside Crymych, in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday, January 29) after an articulated lorry came off the road.

The vehicle, understood to be an articulated milk lorry, veered off the road and into a field at around 2am. No other vehicles were involved.

Police and a fire crew from Crymych fire station were called to the incident.

A recovery company was at the scene of the accident yesterday afternoon, shortly before 4pm, to recover the vehicle.