ELUNED Morgan AM is supporting Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust to tackle the myths and stigma around the common human papillomavirus (HPV) and get the facts out in Pembrokeshire.

Last year the cervical screening programme in Wales moved to test for HPV first, a far more sensitive test will save lives but also means many more women will be told they have HPV.

At some point in our lives 80 percent of us will get at least one type of HPV. In most cases the immune system will get rid of it and around 90 percent of HPV infections clear within two years

HPV infections do not usually have any symptoms and only about 13 of the 200 plus HPV types are linked to cervical cancer. These types are called high-risk HPV.

Cervical screening (a smear test) can find a high-risk HPV virus and changes early, before it develops into cancer.

Eluned is supporting the Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust is running its #SmearForSmear campaign to tackle the misconceptions about the virus. They want as many people as possible to understand the importance of cervical screening and to feel informed and comfortable when they get their results.

"I want to encourage women in Pembrokeshire to get the facts on HPV and not to miss a call for a smear test when it is due," said Elenud.

In the majority of cases, HPV infection goes away without doing the body any harm but sometimes it causes cells to change which, if not treated, could develop into cervical cancer. Testing for HPV is a far more accurate test estimated to prevent almost 500 diagnoses of cervical cancer every year in the UK.

Calls to Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust have already risen by 50% over the past year.

"HPV can be confusing but it is nothing to be ashamed of," said Robert Music, chief executive of Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust.

"We need to get the facts out about HPV and get rid of harmful myths and stigma around this really common virus."

For more information on HPV, visit https://www.jostrust.org.uk/information/hpv.