A WRIGGLY new exhibition at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre, St Davids, will offer you the chance to uncover worms of all shapes and sizes, from the everyday earthworm to the extraordinary bone eating snot flower.

Wriggle: The Wonderful World of Worms, which will be on display at Oriel y Parc until 28 June, will offer the chance to discover the mind-blowing diversity of worms from the collections of Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales.

Supported by players of the People's Postcode Lottery, the exhibition invites visitors to walk inside the amazing 'Wriggloo' and see life from a worm's point of view.

Wriggle down and explore an earthworm's habitat and see what animals live alongside them.

As well as offering a chance to unearth information about worms from all over the world, the display will also include species from closer to home such as the tentacled lagoon worm. They have only been recorded in two places in Wales, both of which are in Pembrokeshire.

"The National Park and surrounding waters are blessed with a variety of wonderful wildlife, and while we often see species such as seals and seabirds featured, Wriggle will put worms and other unsung underground heroes in the spotlight," said Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority chairman, Cllr Paul Harries.

"The exhibition promises to be fun for the whole family, with fascinating facts, folktales and games based on worms and similar slithery species."

Ashley McAvoy, touring exhibitions manager, Amgueddfa Cymru, added:

"We're delighted to display Wriggle exhibition at Oriel y Parc. Wriggle was hugely popular with families in Cardiff and more recently in Aberystwyth and I hope local visitors to St Davids also take the opportunity to enjoy this interactive exhibition seeing wonderful worms up close."