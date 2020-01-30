THE appeal against a decision to grant a license to the Queen of Clubs in Penally, on the site of the former Chequers building, has been dismissed.

The case was heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court and a verdict was reached today (January 30).

In August 2019, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Licensing Sub Committee decided to grant opening hours of 8pm to 3am adding that no licensable activities are permitted on Sundays, other than Sundays preceding a bank holiday Monday.

However, an appeal was lodged against the decision by the owners of the Crackwell Holiday Park which adjoins the nightclub.

On the first day of the hearing on January 23, appellant Emma Thomas questioned Pembrokeshire County Council’s and Dyfed-Powys Police’s Licensing officer on several issues.

One of her main concerns was the road outside the Club and patrons walking down it at night but the owners have already said they have been looking to provide a free shuttle bus or taxi at regular intervals to take patrons safely back to Tenby.

Before Magistrates made their decision, both Pembrokeshire County Council and Ms Thomas made closing statements.

Speaking for the Council, Sally-Ann Martin told the Magistrates that they would need to be satisfied that the Licensing Sub Committee’s decision was ‘wrong’ if they were considering not dismissing the appeal.

In her closing statement Ms Thomas said that there was nothing to say that anything would come out of discussions between the owners and local taxi or bus firms about providing free transport from the venue adding that there are no local bus companies.

She also stated that although there was nothing to stop people walking down the road, it was just a ‘fatality waiting to happen’.

After almost two hours making their decision Magistrates returned. They said that the Police, fire safety officer and Pembrokeshire County Council’s Pollution control officer were all happy with the application.

They dismissed the appeal and awarded £1000 in costs.