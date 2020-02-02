PUPILS at Lamphey Primary School have been setting personal bests in the pool, and battling it out in robotic challenges.

Congratulations to the Lamphey Primary School swimming squad members who recently represented Pembrokeshire at the National Urdd Swimming Gala finals.

The lower junior girls’ relay team did incredibly well, coming seventh in Wales, first in their heat, and taking 20 seconds off their personal best.

The upper junior girls’ relay team represented Pembrokeshire in both the freestyle relay and medley relay competitions. The team came eighth in Wales in the Freestyle relay, winning their heat and, again, getting a new personal best. These girls then came 10th in Wales in the Medley relay, coming third in their heat.

The Lamphey Lego Lions competed in a robotic Lego challenge against other primary and secondary schools, held at Ysgol Harri Tudur.

The children worked incredibly well as a team, undertaking many difficult and challenging activities which included presentations, discussions, 3-D modelling and robotics.

Until the last round they were in the lead; however, they were finally defeated by Ysgol Bro Gwaun (secondary school), who were worthy winner and will now represent Pembrokeshire in Bristol.