A TV aerial booster cost a Pembroke woman £245 after she left a supermarket without paying for it.

Kayleigh Davies, of Pembroke Street, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, January 21.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Davies, 26, was identified from CCTV footage after stealing a £30 TV aerial booster from Asda, Pembroke Dock, on October 12.

He added the item was not recovered, and Davies admitted the offence when interviewed.

Megan Williams, defending, said Davies was currently drug free after referring herself to a support organisation.

The court heard she was subject to post-sentence supervision.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with a 15-day rehabilitation activity and thinking skills sessions.

She was ordered to pay £30 compensation, a £40 fine, £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.