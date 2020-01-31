A rosé swigging Haverfordwest man shouted and swore at police officers who urged him to calm down.

Liam Matthews, of Princess Royal Way, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, January 21.

Matthews, 34, also admitted failing to surrender to the court earlier that day.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were called when a fight broke out on Castle Square, Haverfordwest, at 2am on January 4.

The disturbance was over when officers arrived and one went to speak to Matthews who was drinking from a bottle of rosé wine nearby.

Matthews asked if he was under arrest when asked if he knew what had happened, and swore at the officer when told he was not.

He added he did not have to talk to him and stated his name was ‘George’, before walking back to the square with his bottle.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Officers were concerned about his aggressive behaviour. They say he was jumping up and down and waving his arms around. His speech was slurred and he was clearly under the influence of alcohol.”

Matthews started shouting “I want an alibi”, which alarmed bystanders, and he was warned to calm down.

He continued to jump around and swear, and police told him they did not want to arrest him and he could simply calm down and walk away.

Matthews tried to return to the square and shouted: “Come on then, I will give you problems boys. I will take any of you on.”

Officers offered to give him a life home, but he refused.

He was arrested and spent a night in the cells.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “At 10am, after a good night’s sleep, he changed his attitude completely. He asked ‘can I please apologise to the officer’, having sobered up.”

Mark Layton, defending, said: “He does not have a great deal of recollection about it. He had a few drinks over the festive period and was clearly the worse for drink when the officers spoke to him.”

Mr Layton added that Matthews had overslept which resulted in him missing the morning’s court hearing.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £197 in fines, costs and a surcharge.