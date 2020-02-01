A BUSINESS law firm has opened its doors in a Grade II listed building in Pembroke Dock owned by the Port of Milford Haven.

Greenaway Scott has expanded into Pembrokeshire, having already established successful branches in Cardiff, Bristol and Oxford. The firm specialises in the provision of legal services to companies in the areas of corporate law, commercial contracts, intellectual property, employment and commercial property.

Leanne Thomas, corporate director, has worked closely with the Port to open for business in The Guardhouse, which is located just outside Pembroke Port.

Leanne said: “We are delighted to have opened a new office in Pembroke Dock and are keen to meet and engage with local businesses who previously would have needed to travel to Cardiff or perhaps further afield to find the commercial business advisory services that the GS Verde Group offers.”

She added: “Staff at the Port have been wonderful from start to finish. Nothing has been too much trouble and they’ve made the transition a very easy one for us. We are excited to be here during a period of economic growth which is being supported by the Port – it’s a great time for Pembroke Dock.”

Property and legal manager at the Port, Melanie Jenkins said: “We are pleased to welcome Greenaway Scott to Pembrokeshire. We have worked with the team to ensure the premises suit their needs and it’s great to see an historic building being utilised for a 21st century business."