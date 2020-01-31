THREE Preseli Pembrokeshire businesses are in line for a ‘Rural Oscar,’ as the final shortlist of the Countryside Alliance awards is announced.

The awards are the Countryside Alliance’s annual celebration of British food and farming, enterprise and heritage through small hard-working businesses.

Dubbed the ‘Rural Oscars’, the awards are now in their 15th year and received over 18,000 nominations from across the country this year.

The awards are driven by public nominations, offering customers the chance to say why their favourite businesses are worthy of national recognition.

Flying the flag for Preseli Pembrokeshire are: Siop y Pentre, Cilgerran in the village shop and post office category, Millin Brook Luxury Dog Boarding, Haverfordwest in the rural enterprise category, and Adele’s Café, Cilgerran in the Local food and drink category.

Stephen Crabb said: “The Countryside Alliance awards celebrate those businesses that go the extra mile and are the cornerstone of our rural communities. All three finalists have shown that by reaching the regional finals, their hard work and service to the community is being recognised.

“While one business has been shortlisted before, this is an exciting opportunity for all three to showcase what they do and how valuable they are to the rural economy.

“I will be following their progress with pride, championing their success and I wish them the very best of luck in the regional finals.”