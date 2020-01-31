FOLLOWING success in the South Hook LNG 2020 Calendar Competition ‘Seven Wonders of the World’, twelve local schools were welcomed to the Terminal, as part of a Prize Giving event.

After a brief presentation about activities at the Terminal, South Hook LNG’s General Manager Hamad Al Samra, congratulated representatives from each of the schools on their winning sculptures, presenting a cheque for £1,000.

A tour of the facility followed, giving visitors further opportunity to learn more about operations at the Terminal.

Hamad Al Samra commented following the visit: “Our calendar competitions are important to us and we choose subjects that maximise the learning outcomes for the children and support the National Curriculum. We were delighted to welcome the winning schools to site, giving the teaching staff the chance to see firsthand, what we do at the Terminal.

“We are proud of the position that South Hook LNG has in the local community and of the relationships that have been established across the County. Through our Community Engagement Programme, we continue to support community projects that promote areas of safety, education, environment and wellbeing.”

Teams of schoolchildren across Pembrokeshire were challenged to work together, for the South Hook LNG 2020 Calendar Competition, to build a sculpture that recreated one of the recognised ‘Seven Wonders of the World’.

The winning schools were; Pembrokeshire Learning Centre, Redhill High School, St Teilo’s Primary School, Haverfordwest High School, Templeton Primary School, Tavernspite Primary School, Roch Primary School, Milford Haven School, Golden Grove Primary School, St Francis Primary School, Portfield School, Narberth Primary School.