“A NEW chapter” in the story of Wales will begin tonight when the UK leaves to EU, MP Simon Hart has said.

At 11pm tonight, January 31, bonds dating back to 1973 when the UK joined the European Economic Community will be broken, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists Brexit marks “not an end but a beginning”.

Very little will change at the moment of Brexit as a result of the deal which Mr Johnson agreed with Brussels and the 27 remaining member states.

But the UK faces further uncertainty as both sides seek to strike a trade deal by the end of the year.

Secretary of State for Wales, and Pembrokeshire South MP Simon Hart said: “After years of debate and discussion we are now able to honour the decision of the Pembrokeshire people who voted to leave the EU back in 2016.

“It is important that we leave as one UK with a mission to build better infrastructure, make our streets safer, clean up our environment and make our Union stronger.

“A new chapter in our history is beginning in which we come together to unleash the enormous potential of communities across Wales.”

His views were echoed by Welsh Conservative Shadow Brexit Minister Darren Millar AM, who said: “Today, January 31, 2020, is an historic day.

“At 11pm, Wales, along with the rest of the United Kingdom, will leave the European Union, delivering on the outcome of the referendum in June 2016 and finally getting Brexit done.

“We will be leaving the EU on good terms with our European neighbours and with excellent prospects for a future trading partnership that works for everyone.

"It is now vital that politicians from all sides draw a line under the divisions of the past three and half years and come together to seize the opportunities that Brexit presents for the nation.

"Having visited the Royal Mint in Llantrisant to strike a batch of commemorative 50 pence pieces, I can think of no better message from Wales to express our vision of the future relationship we want to have with the world.

“That message is: ‘Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations’."