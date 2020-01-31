FISHGUARD and District Drama Society's 2020 panto was joust the job. With packed houses every knight for Camelot the Pantomime.

Featuring a host of local talent age seven to @@ who all gave it their all, the popular pantomime packed Theatre Gwaun for six shows, the majority of which were sold out.

The panto features FADDS favourites who return year after year as well as new talent welcomed into the group.

Returning to the stage as the dame was local cafe owner Allan Creswell with his outrageous mixture of smutty jokes, colourful costumes and extreme flirting.

Also deserving a mention were Taran Parker who lit up the stage as Laughalot the cowardly jester and Rachel Price who deserved an Oscar for best non-speaking part, putting extreme amounts of energy into the role of Teddy Bear.

The panto had plenty of opportunities for young performers with the choruses of knights, courtiers and evil sisters all making a tremendous contribution.

Costume and set were also created by local talent, with Linda Ogilvie-Davies as head of wardrobe, sets, props and puppets created by Jini Williams, Ole Davidson on lighting and Ben Reynolds on sound.

Talking of sound, this year's offering featured some superb and gusty singing, accompanied by live music provided by Richard Russill, Arron Davies and Kiran Dearing.

"I couldn't be happier with how it went," said director Jana Davidson. "Sell out shows and an awesome cast and crew too.

"After five months of hard work by all involved it's so satisfying to see it all come together and give so much enjoyment to so many people.

"We are truly a big family everyone plays their part whether on the stage or behind the scenes. We are so grateful for the support by the community, it's what makes it really special to be a part of."