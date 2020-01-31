A PONY missing from Monkton has been found thanks to the power of Facebook.

The Appaloosa pony was reported missing from Priory Farm, Monkton along with two other horses and two other ponies last Saturday, January 25.

The other animals were recovered but the Appaloosa was still at large. The new mum is currently nursing a foal and could be in distress without it, the owners said.

Following a Facebook appeal, and a previous report in the Western Telegraph, the pony was later found in nearby Hundleton.

Owner Paul Thomas said: “The pony has now been found....thanks to information supplied via Facebook the horse’s route was mapped and a member of the public witnessed the pony with the police in Hundleton, Pembroke in the early hours of Sunday morning.”

He added: “Many thanks to all the people that shared the original post...without this assistance we would not have found her for some time...”