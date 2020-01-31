AN application by the National Trust for a licence to serve alcohol and run events at Freshwater West’s Gupton Farm has been withdrawn.

The application, submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council, as licensing authority, raised local concerns, and was expected to be decided at a meeting on February 13.

Mark Lumley of Castlemartin said: “There is clearly a conflict here between a desire to develop and a need for conservation,” adding: “The National Trust should focus on their proud claim to have 'taken care of this country’s special places for nearly 125 years, ensuring that our vibrant history and nature is preserved for generations to come’ and step back from this poorly considered dash to development in one of the last wild places on the Welsh coast.”

Mary Sinclair, chairman of the Pembrokeshire branch of the Campaign for the Preservation of Rural Wales (CPRW), writing in objection, said: “The Pembrokeshire Branch of CPRW applauds the work of the National Trust at Gupton but we do not see the need for such a comprehensive licence which whether intended or not, would allow the National Trust to mount the kind of activities which appear to be incompatible with its purpose in this place.”

Speaking after the application was withdrawn, Mrs Sinclair said: “The Pembrokeshire branch of CPRW welcomes the withdrawal of the application.

“The National Trust should not be allowed to commercialise the beloved wild area of Freshwater West. We are concerned that any proposed availability of alcohol and its consumption, could lead to tragedies in such a well-known, dangerous sea. It is a very special place with a feeling of space and remoteness even though it is accessible by all, including those who cannot leave their cars but can still be exhilarated by watching the rolling waves crashing onto the shore.”