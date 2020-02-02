A MOUTH-WATERING fundraiser in aid of the Pembrokeshire Counselling Service is being served up this coming Saturday (February 8).

The villagers of Manorbier Newton, who regularly raise money for charity, are staging another of their very popular Soup and Pudding events in Lamphey Village Hall between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

Admission is £6, and on offer will be tasty soups served the Welsh way with bread and cheese and the delights of home-made desserts, from roulades to bread and butter puddings.

There will also be a super raffle, and takeaways will be available.

The Pembrokeshire Counselling Service is this year's chosen charity of the Manorbier Newton fundraisers.

The registered charity seeks to offer free independent confidential counselling for anyone living in Pembrokeshire who wishes to improve their mental health and well being.

Many people who see the counsellors are experiencing difficulties with their thoughts, feelings, life events, work and relationships.

Help with issues of anxiety, loss, stress, low-esteem, anger, panic and general low moods is so important in these days of more awareness of mental health.

For more information, see pembrokeshirecounsellingservice.org