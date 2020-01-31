A STEPASIDE man who ran heroin from Liverpool has been jailed today, January 31.

Andrew Broadhurst, aged 54, had enough of the drug to make more than 1,000 regular deals.

Broadhurst, who lived in a caravan before his arrest, admitted possessing 132 grams of heroin with intent to supply, and was jailed for two years and six months.

Stephen Rees, prosecuting, told Swansea crown court how police stopped Broadhurst’s van at Llanddowror on October 29 last year.

Broadhurst volunteered that he had a small amount of heroin hidden internally.

But police remained suspicious and searched the vehicle.

They found a cloth hidden behind a door panel and discovered the drugs wrapped inside.

Mr Rees said it was notable that the cloth had been scented.

The court heard that Broadhurst told police he had been paid £200 to collect the drugs from Liverpool and deliver them to his regular dealer.

Judge Huw Rees said it was a serious amount of heroin to be introduced to that area of west Wales.

“It was a bad decision to become a courier,” he told Broadhurst.