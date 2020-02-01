A BLAENWAUN man is in jail after he was found guilty yesterday afternoon, January 31, of raping the same woman twice.

Kenneth Tarling, aged 29, had claimed the accusations had been invented.

But after a trial at Swansea crown court the jury returned unanimous verdicts of guilty.

Tarling, of Pencraig, Blaenwaun, was told a prison sentence was inevitable, and Judge Geraint Walters immediately remanded him into custody.

Tarling will be sentenced after a probation officer has prepared a report into his background.

But he was warned by Judge Walters that might affect the length of the sentence but not the type.

The woman had told the jury how on October 21, 2017, Tarling had pinned her against a wall and assaulted her twice.

She said she was shocked and froze.

Tarling claimed the incident had not happened and denied ever having any sort of sexual contact with her.