OVER 30 people took part in a litter pick and road sign clean-up in Narberth for the town's inaugural Community Spruce Up.

Organised and run by Narberth Time Bank, Plastic Free Narberth, Pembrokeshire Foodbank and Narberth Community Fridge all came together to jointly organise and run Narberth Community Spruce Up.

Inspired by a conversation at an initial time bank meeting, individuals from each group marketed the event and 32 people came along, despite the inclement weather on Sunday January 26.

The group were welcomed by Lee Hind from Pembrokeshire Time Bank Network. Jobs were assigned and the litter picking group were split into teams by Cllr Vic Dennis of Plastic Free Narberth, with the rest of the group undertaking the washing of road signs. Litter pickers, hoops and bags were supplied by Plastic Free Narberth, while brushes for cleaning the signs were supplied by Bluestone Community Foundation.

Everyone who took part was invited back to the Queens Hall for a lunch of spiced carrot soup, bread and cheese, supplied by Narberth Community Fridge and prepared by them and volunteers from Pembrokeshire Foodbank. The soup was served by Foodbank volunteer Nathan Van Poetsch.

Plastic Free Narberth will continue to litter pick on the last Sunday of every month if anyone wants to get involved. In terms of the Spruce Up itself, the day was considered such a success and it has been agreed to organise another event in three months time.

Cllr Vic Dennis said: "Narberth is never a town to stand still. After receiving an award for the cleanest town in the UK last year, the community turned out on a miserable Sunday to help maintain the standards high. Our street cleaner does a great job and is respected by all but the volunteers were out in the harder to reach and less visited areas. They all did a great job and I am very grateful for their support"

Queens Hall manager Lara Herde said: “It was wonderful to host the Community Spruce Up here at the Queens Hall and be part of such a brilliant initiative in our town. The efforts of all the volunteers surpassed our expectations and yet again showed how much people care about our community.”

Lee Hind of Pembrokeshire Time Bank Network said: “It was great to team up with a consortium of local groups with a common purpose. Each group contributed but the real praise goes to the huge range of volunteers who turned up and gave their time freely to clean up their local area. I’m looking forward to the next one!”