TAILS are wagging once again as the Dog Friendly Pembrokeshire Tourism Awards return for 2020.

This is the third year for the awards, which are designed to champion responsible pet ownership and recognise the efforts of local businesses in making the area a dog-friendly destination.

With more and more people not liking to leave home without their four-legged friends, the awards, organised by Pembrokeshire Tourism and Burns Pet Nutrition, are a chance to nominate those places that make all the family feel at home.

Tourism liaison manager, Dennis O’Connor, said: “The tourism economy is extremely important to Pembrokeshire and - with the continued popularity of staycations - the Dog Friendly Pembrokeshire Tourism Awards present us with a unique marketing opportunity.

“We are delighted to be collaborating on this with Burns Pet Nutrition, a highly-respected and ethical company, and pleased that the awards will be judged by the Burns By Your Side reading dog scheme,who already do so much excellent work in communities across the county.”

The awards will also promote the Countryside Code and Burns By Your Side reading dog scheme.

The award scheme was recently launched Heatherton World of Adventure, where Llew, the Pembrokeshire Tourism Dog Friendly mascot, took to the popular dog agility course for a bit of new year exercise.

The categories for the awards are:

*Dog friendly beach

*Dog friendly town/village

*Dog friendly campsite/ caravan park

*Dog friendly pub

*Dog friendly cafe

*Dog friendly self catering accommodation

*Dog friendly hotel/guesthouse

*Dog friendly day out

*Doggy day care/kennels

*Dog friendly social media pawprint

Nominations for the awards are open until February 24, with judging taking place throughout March.

The winners will be announced at a special ceremony at Meadow House on Thursday 30th April.

Members of the public, visitors, tourism operators, community councils and local tourism associations are encouraged to submit nominations online at www.pembrokeshiretourismawards.net