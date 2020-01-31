COMPANIES could soon be invited to bid to take on the £4.5million development of Pembroke’s South Quay.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet member for economy, tourism, leisure and culture Cllr Paul Miller has been asked to decide on a recommendation to open to tender.

His delegated decision, to be published by the council online, will see the council “formally invite and evaluate tenders to carry out the enabling works on the South Quay Redevelopment project, and delegate the contractor appointment to the Head of Infrastructure.”

Architects, Darnton B3 were appointed in August last year with the site seen as a vital part of the authority’s regeneration programme.

The purpose of bringing back into productive use the buildings and public spaces at South Quay is allied to the vision of creating a vibrant, aesthetically impressive ally to the town’s already established historical importance, the council has said.

Plans include a visitor centre and a new library for the town.