A Milford Haven man hurled a beer bottle in frustration after doormen refused to let him into a local club.

Ryan Carlmain, of Willow End, Mount Estate, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, January 28.

He pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Carlmain, 26, was refused entry to a Milford Haven club he was banned from at 12.15am on September 28.

He added Carlmain, who was drunk and had a bottle in his hand, was pushed away from the entrance by door staff.

“As he got into the road, he turned and threw the bottle at the entrance. It hit the back wall of the foyer and smashed.

“It caused a shard of glass to hit a doorman on his leg, which is technically an assault, but no complaint was made.”

Carlmain was turned away from the club again. He left the premises before police arrived, but returned about 20 minutes later and was arrested.

He was identified from CCTV footage as the person who threw the bottle.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “Clearly it is a potentially dangerous action in throwing the bottle towards people, but he is charged with the lesser offence.”

Carlmain, who represented himself, told the court he was not banned from the club at the time, and claimed the bouncers pushed him while his back was turned.

“I nearly fell over. In frustration I smashed the bottle on the floor. I know I should not have done that.”

He added that he was not aware of his actions causing any injury, and had attended the police station voluntarily.

“Obviously, if I hurt someone, which I don’t believe I have, then I am sorry, but as far as I know, no one was injured.”

Magistrates ordered Carlmain to pay £237 in a fine, costs and surcharge.