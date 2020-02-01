YSGOL CASMAEL in Puncheston is celebrating after being given an excellent report by school inspectorate, Estyn.

The rural north Pembrokeshire Primary school was inspected in November last year, and the report, published on Thursday, praised the school for their accomplishments.

The school was rated Excellent in all five inspection areas.

Praising the school, the report said: "Leadership is strong and innovative and is developing the school as a very successful creative community, which makes the most of its local area to enrich its pupils’ education.”

“All members of staff have very high expectations to ensure the well-being and progress of all individuals. This creates a healthy learning environment, in which all pupils are encouraged to work hard and create work of a high standard. Nearly all pupils are extremely polite and treat each other and adults with a high level of respect.”

The report praised the staff’s effective team work in planning an exciting, creative and stimulating curriculum for all pupils and providing practical and interesting experiences that engage nearly all pupils’ interest in full.

"I believe a team approach is essential to the success of any school, but particularly to a small school like ours, in a rural area,” said headteacher Amanda Lawrence.

"Through working collaboratively with all stakeholders, we are ensuring that all pupils receive the best possible experiences in a homely environment, with a strong yet inclusive Welsh ethos."

“I am so grateful to have the support of a strong team of highly experienced practitioners, a strong governing body, alongside supportive, appreciative parents, but above all I am grateful to our pupils, the individuals who make our journey towards a new curriculum in Wales so vitally important.

“As we are receptive to their ideas, so they too are eager to take on board changes in our pedagogy with excitement and enthusiasm, this is what energises us as a staff to keep expanding our horizons.”

Mr Russel Evans, chair of Ysgol Casmael's governing body, added: "On behalf of the Governors of Ysgol Casmael, I would like to thank and congratulate the school on their recent extremely successful and impressive inspection report.

As a governing body we are very aware of the hard work of the teaching staff and of the pupils in reaching these standards, together with the continued and constant support of the parents, non-teaching staff and the friends of the school.

As a school which values its community role, we are aware that the success of this school is dependent on everyone connected with our educational provision playing their part in our success and development.

May I also thank my fellow Governors for their hard work over the years and for their support to the school.