1 Church Road

Martletwy

nr Narberth

Offers around £299,950

A large chalet-style bungalow sitting "above the skyline" on the edge of a popular rural village and enjoying delightful outlooks

This bungalow has been comprehensively extended, remodelled and upgraded in recent years. It now provides much larger than expected, well-proportioned and versatile accommodation which would suit a family or retirees, and may also offer the potential as a guest house.

It really does offer more than you expect with the accommodation briefly as follows: Entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, 1kitchen, conservatory/garden room, three double bedrooms and family bath and shower room to the ground floor.

The first floor offers a spacious landing with eaves storage, two further double bedrooms and a shower room/WC.

The mature grounds are large but manageable and are a special feature of this lovely property, offering glorious countryside views.

From the front a gated driveway leads to an ample parking/turning area and space for a caravan, mobile home and/or boat, carport, Timber workshop and a greenhouse/shed.

To the road side there is an additional strip of land that would also be ideal for the storage of a mobile home/caravan etc.

The attractive Gardens incorporate lawns, paved/ornamental gravelled patios, mature trees and shrubs, an orchard, a vegetable cultivation section and a viewing area.

Guy Thomas

01646 682342

guythomas.com