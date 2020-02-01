DRAMATIC images of an eight-hour operation to recover a milk lorry which had left the road near Crymych has been released.

Emergency services were called to the Pentregalar area, just outside Crymych, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 29) after an articulated lorry came off the road.

The vehicle, understood to be an articulated milk lorry, veered off the road and into a field at around 2am. No other vehicles were involved.

Police and a fire crew from Crymych fire station were called to the incident.

Swansea-based recovery company Ken Williams Recovery was at the scene that afternoon to recover the vehicle in an operation which lasted until 10.15pm, with the road closed until 10.30pm.

Ken Williams Recovery said: “A job well done by the team.

“In total it took around eight hours; from getting on scene, unloading the vehicle, rigging the vehicle, to the recovery vehicle to right the vehicle back on its wheels, then removing from the field.

“We left the scene around 10.15pm.”

ALL PICTURES: Ken Williams Recovery.