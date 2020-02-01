FIVE young bakers have created a stir with their fundraising cakes to help Australian animals.

The classmates from Narberth CP School had the idea of raising money for the creatures affected by the country's bushfires.

With permission from their headteacher Nia Ward, they made cakes at home to sell at school during break time.

Isaac, Iris, Mali, Jack and Ffion helped to bake and decorate the cakes, with Mali making animal cupcakes.

They were delighted to raise £224.80 to send to the animals in need from the bushfires in Australia.