Cartref Clyd

3 Gerddi Windsor

Newport

Price guide £369,500

Cartref Clyd (in English 'cosy home') is a comfortable, well-appointed, semi-detached, home which has recently been reduced in price.

It stands in a private yet convenient location in this popular market town and is suited for family, retirement, investment or letting purposes.

The property has two/three reception, two bath/shower room and three/four bedroom accommodation.

The property is in excellent decorative order benefiting from gas central heating, double glazing and both cavity wall and loft insulation. Untypically for Newport, the front of the house is south facing, affording an all-day light and airy ambience.

In addition, it has private off road parking for two vehicles (a rare and valuable commodity in the town) as well as a reasonably-sized, easily-managed rear lawned garden with paved patio, flowering shrubs, slate chip areas, herb and heather beds.

J J Morris – Fishguard office

01348 873836/874169

jjmorris.com