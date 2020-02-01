WELSHCAKES made in Pembrokeshire were amongst products from just 12 UK food and drink providers selected for a supermarket giant's showcase.

Leading regional suppliers - including Tan Y Castell bakery, Narberth - were chosen to take part in the event at Tesco’s head office last Thursday as part of its centenary celebrations.

The dozen suppliers invited showed off a wide range of food and drink, ranging through Cornish gin, pies from Lancashire and whisky from the Scottish Highlands.

Tan Y Castell has been supplying Tesco for more than a decade and today sells a range of baked goods in Tesco stores across Wales. They took along their Welshcakes, bara brith and lemon splits to the event.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to attend Tesco’s local supplier event and showcase some of the best Welsh bakery products Wales has to offer,” said Ffion Davies of Tan Y Castell.

“Over the years, Tesco’s continued support and relationship has been vital. Our sales have increased year-on-year which has helped contribute to the success and transformation of our business. We are sure that the event will be successful and we would like to thank Tesco for this opportunity.”

Tesco works with hundreds of regional suppliers across the UK, with local buyers operating in each of the four nations of the UK sourcing the best in local food and drink for Tesco customers.

Tesco’s head of local sourcing, Tess Osborne, said: “As part of the events to mark the centenary of Tesco,we wanted to bring together some of the very best local suppliers that we work with in the UK and Northern Ireland.

"Each of the businesses we have chosen has a strong local brand identity and provide us with great products. Those products may not always be known to our shoppers UK-wide but in their own area they are much-loved by our customers."