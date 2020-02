A HAVERFORDWEST road was temporarily closed and police were called following reports a gas pipe had been hit by a vehicle.

City Road was temporarily closed on Thursday morning, January 27.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “We had a call at 9.45am that a vehicle had hit a gas pipe in City Road, Haverfordwest. County council, fire service and gas board called. Scene cleared by approximately 10.30am.”