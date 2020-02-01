12 Ashmoor Gardens

Houghton

£495,000

This is the first property to be marketed on one of the most exclusive estates in Pembrokeshire.

Ashmoor Gardens is to be found in Houghton not far from the Cleddau estuary and number 12 is one of 16 plots on a five-acre estate providing large, well-proportioned plots and homes that have no affordable or social housing requirements.

This large, executive-style home is attractively designed, to be surrounded by landscaped gardens and features a large, double, detached garage and tarmac drive.

The architect has incorporated cedar and stone to provide a beautiful home of contemporary appeal that fits the character of the area.

Currently under construction, this property will no doubt attract huge interest and enquiries are welcomed now to secure a place.

R K Lucas

01437 762538

rklucas.co.uk