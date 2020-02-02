THE first Hundleton WI meeting of 2020 was held at Gilead School Room on Tuesday January 7.

President Carolyn Monk welcomed Margaret Hill as a guest for the evening.

The guest speaker was David James from The West Wales Maritime Heritage Society.

He spoke about The Forgotten War, and showed members slides of the service held at Angle Church on October 4, 2018. The Duke of Gloucester unveiled a memorial for the lives lost at sea.

A vote of thanks was given by Margaret Luff.

Winners of the monthly competition A Christmas Card depicting the Three Kings were: 1st Margaret Davies, 2nd Jayne Smith, 3rd Dilys Yea.

Tea hostesses for the evening were Margaret Luff and Margaret Davies.

Hundleton WI held its annual dinner at The Helm, Pembroke Dock on Saturday January 18.

WI members and guests arrived in good spirits and ready for an enjoyable three course dinner.

After the meal was served, President Carolyn Monk announced the winners of the Rosebowl Competitions Cup: Joint 1st Place Jayne Smith and Sheila Evans, 2nd Sandra Thompson, 3rd Margaret Brown.

The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, February 4, at Gilead School Room.

The guest speaker will be Linda Asman giving a talk on William Marshall.