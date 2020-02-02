WHITLAND residents are being asked to be vigilant after a Porsche sports car parked in the town was seriously damaged by vandals.

The screen of the car was smashed, along with general damage, on Saturday afternoon, February 1.

Claire Mainwaring, posting on Facebook, said: “Can I please ask for people to be vigilant in the St Mary Street area - we have just had a vehicle seriously vandalised.”

Claire added that teenagers on pushbikes were seen in the vicinity prior to the damage being noticed.

Police are currently investigating the incident.