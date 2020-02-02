A GOODWICK dog groomer, who suffered a break-in at her salon on the eve of some very important exams, is warning local homes and businesses to be vigilant.

Dogsbody Grooming & Hotel owner Kristina Harries said: “Today [February 2] was a hard day for me. I had the biggest day of my dog grooming career, finishing my final two dogs in an exam to become a fully qualified dog groomer.”

Kristina, who has run Dogsbody since 2010, added: “I struggle with exams as it is, which is why it's taken me so long to do.. My nerves get the better of me and all I needed was courage.

“I walked into the salon this morning at 7am prepared and ready to smash the exams, only to find my salon had been broken into. They cracked open the side window with clear force.

“I feel sick and upset at the thought of someone gaining anything from all of our hard work.”

Fortunately, Kristina was able to battle her nerves and triumph against adversity.

“Despite having the police and forensics present throughout my exams, I have passed."

Kristina is now appealing for anyone who can help track down the culprits to come forward: “What has become of our once lovely area?

“I urge all other local businesses and homes to be vigilant. If anyone knows or saw anything suspicious between the hours of 9pm and 7am on February 1, please contact Dyfed Powys Police on 101.”

Kristina added: "I'm in shock more than anything. I would just like to say a huge thank you to the whole community for the support they've given me since posting about the break-in. We rely on community support."