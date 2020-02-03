10 Market Square

Narberth

£249,950

An ideal opportunity to purchase both accommodation and business premises within the desirable market town of Narberth.

Eternal viewing is essential to appreciate the size, and scope of this elegant period property and its potential for business .

10 Market Square comprises – entrance via a hardwood door into an original tiled floored entrance hall opening into a double reception area currently a shop, with front bay window to the fore, and feature open fireplace.

At the rear is a former kitchen leading to a small utility room with WC and space for washing machine etc, this opens onto the external space which features a garden with patio area and has the benefit of an external WC.

The first and second floor are utilised as a three-bedroom apartment, and briefly comprise bathroom with rolltop, free-standing bath, WC and wash hand basin.

The kitchen with exposed beams is situated at the rear and a good-sized sitting room with double glazed sash windows is situated to the fore.

There is an additional room utilised as an office on this floor with double-glazed window to the fore that could be an additional bedroom.

The second floor features two double bedrooms with exposed hardwood floors and double-glazed sash windows to the fore.

The property has Economy 7 storage radiators throughout and is single glazed. It is in need of some modernisation and refurbishment but the agents say this delightful period property requires internal viewing to appreciate its many benefits and original features and would be an ideal business opportunity or investment project.

J J Morris

01834 860260

jjmorris.com