THE performance of Pembrokeshire's primary and secondary schools was published on Friday (January 31) showing an increase in the number of schools in the top green category and a decrease in Pembrokeshire schools in the red.

The Welsh Government National School Categorisation System places schools into one of four colour-coded categories to demonstrate the level of support they need; green, yellow, amber and red.

Friday's information shows that nationally more primary schools are falling into the green category meaning that they need the minimum amount of support; up to four days.

Nationally the amount of secondary schools in the red category has increased by one, meaning that 24 of the nations secondary schools are in need of up to 25 days of support.

In Pembrokeshire the number of secondary schools in the red category has dropped from three last year to one this year. The county has two green secondary schools this year compared to one last year

Milford Haven school and Ysgol Harri Tudor have both moved up from the red to the amber category while Greenhill school remains in the red category.

Pembrokeshire had one more primary school in the green category this year and five more in the yellow category.

The amount on schools in the amber category went down from ten last year to six this year, the county's red primary schools also decreased from six last year to two this year.

Portfield Special School retained its green categorisation.

Amber schools need up to 15 days of support to improve things, while yellow schools need up to ten days of help.

In primary schools factors such as attendance, use of language, maths and overall achievement are used to determine the schools' category.

In secondary schools GCSE and A-level results, each pupil's best eight exam results and attendance are taken to account.

In both primary and secondary schools the performance of pupils eligible for free school meals is also a factor.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said she was "encouraged" by the rising proportion of schools in the green category Wales-wide.

"This tells a story of improvement and increased capacity in the system that should be recognised," she said.

"These schools will have a key role to play in supporting others, sharing their expertise, skills, and good practice."

But she remains concerned about the number of secondary schools in Wales still in the red category.

Results for Pembrokeshire

GREEN

Primary

Cleddau Reach VC

Hook CP

Lamphey CP

Ysgol Llanychllwydog

Manorbier Church In Wales VC

Monkton Priory Community

Pembroke Dock Community

Puncheston Community

St Francis Catholic School

Tavernspite Community

Templeton Community

Wolfscastle Communty

Ysgol Y Frenni

Secondary

Ysgol Bro Gwaun

Ysgol y Preseli

Special

Portfield

YELLOW

Primary

Broad Haven CP

Ysgol Bro Ingli

Ysgol Gymunedol Brynconin

Ysgol Caer Elen

Cilgerran Church In Wales VC

Coastlands CP

Cosheston VC

Ysgol Gymunedol Croesgoch

Ysgol Clydau

Ysgol Gynradd Gymunedol Eglwyswrw

Gelliswick VC

Ysgol Glannau Gwaun

Ysgol Gymunedol Wdig / Goodwick Community

Golden Grove CP

Ysgol Hafan y Mor

Holy Name RC

Johnston Community

Ysgol Llandudoch

Ysgol Gymunedol Maenclochog

Narberth Community

Pennar Community

Penrhyn Church In Wales VC

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi

Prendergast Community

Roch Community

Saundersfoot Community

St Aidans Church in Wales VA

St Florence Church in Wales VC

St Marks Church in Wales VA

St Oswalds Church in Wales VA

Stepaside Community

Tenby Church in Wales VC

Waldo Williams

Secondary

Ysgol Caer Elen

Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi

AMBER

Primary

Fenton Community

Mary Immaculate Catholic

Milford Haven Community

Neyland Community

Sageston Community

St Teilos RC

Secondary

Haverfordwest High VC

Milford Haven

Ysgol Harri Tudur / Henry Tudor

RED

Primary

Ysgol Ger Y Llan

Spittal Church In Wales VC

Secondary

Ysgol Greenhill