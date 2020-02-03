THE performance of Pembrokeshire's primary and secondary schools was published on Friday (January 31) showing an increase in the number of schools in the top green category and a decrease in Pembrokeshire schools in the red.
The Welsh Government National School Categorisation System places schools into one of four colour-coded categories to demonstrate the level of support they need; green, yellow, amber and red.
Friday's information shows that nationally more primary schools are falling into the green category meaning that they need the minimum amount of support; up to four days.
Nationally the amount of secondary schools in the red category has increased by one, meaning that 24 of the nations secondary schools are in need of up to 25 days of support.
In Pembrokeshire the number of secondary schools in the red category has dropped from three last year to one this year. The county has two green secondary schools this year compared to one last year
Milford Haven school and Ysgol Harri Tudor have both moved up from the red to the amber category while Greenhill school remains in the red category.
Pembrokeshire had one more primary school in the green category this year and five more in the yellow category.
The amount on schools in the amber category went down from ten last year to six this year, the county's red primary schools also decreased from six last year to two this year.
Portfield Special School retained its green categorisation.
Amber schools need up to 15 days of support to improve things, while yellow schools need up to ten days of help.
In primary schools factors such as attendance, use of language, maths and overall achievement are used to determine the schools' category.
In secondary schools GCSE and A-level results, each pupil's best eight exam results and attendance are taken to account.
In both primary and secondary schools the performance of pupils eligible for free school meals is also a factor.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said she was "encouraged" by the rising proportion of schools in the green category Wales-wide.
"This tells a story of improvement and increased capacity in the system that should be recognised," she said.
"These schools will have a key role to play in supporting others, sharing their expertise, skills, and good practice."
But she remains concerned about the number of secondary schools in Wales still in the red category.
Results for Pembrokeshire
GREEN
Primary
Cleddau Reach VC
Hook CP
Lamphey CP
Ysgol Llanychllwydog
Manorbier Church In Wales VC
Monkton Priory Community
Pembroke Dock Community
Puncheston Community
St Francis Catholic School
Tavernspite Community
Templeton Community
Wolfscastle Communty
Ysgol Y Frenni
Secondary
Ysgol Bro Gwaun
Ysgol y Preseli
Special
Portfield
YELLOW
Primary
Broad Haven CP
Ysgol Bro Ingli
Ysgol Gymunedol Brynconin
Ysgol Caer Elen
Cilgerran Church In Wales VC
Coastlands CP
Cosheston VC
Ysgol Gymunedol Croesgoch
Ysgol Clydau
Ysgol Gynradd Gymunedol Eglwyswrw
Gelliswick VC
Ysgol Glannau Gwaun
Ysgol Gymunedol Wdig / Goodwick Community
Golden Grove CP
Ysgol Hafan y Mor
Holy Name RC
Johnston Community
Ysgol Llandudoch
Ysgol Gymunedol Maenclochog
Narberth Community
Pennar Community
Penrhyn Church In Wales VC
Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi
Prendergast Community
Roch Community
Saundersfoot Community
St Aidans Church in Wales VA
St Florence Church in Wales VC
St Marks Church in Wales VA
St Oswalds Church in Wales VA
Stepaside Community
Tenby Church in Wales VC
Waldo Williams
Secondary
Ysgol Caer Elen
Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi
AMBER
Primary
Fenton Community
Mary Immaculate Catholic
Milford Haven Community
Neyland Community
Sageston Community
St Teilos RC
Secondary
Haverfordwest High VC
Milford Haven
Ysgol Harri Tudur / Henry Tudor
RED
Primary
Ysgol Ger Y Llan
Spittal Church In Wales VC
Secondary
Ysgol Greenhill